Tuesday's game at Carnesecca Arena has the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (0-0) squaring off against the Stony Brook Seawolves (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 7). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 81-61 win as our model heavily favors St. John's (NY).

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Carnesecca Arena

St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook Score Prediction

Prediction: St. John's (NY) 81, Stony Brook 61

Spread & Total Prediction for St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook

Computer Predicted Spread: St. John's (NY) (-19.1)

St. John's (NY) (-19.1) Computer Predicted Total: 142.0

St. John's (NY) Performance Insights

With 77.3 points scored per game and 75.2 points allowed last year, St. John's (NY) was 50th in the country on offense and 316th on defense.

The Red Storm were the fifth-best squad in college basketball in rebounds per game (37.2) and ranked 275th in rebounds conceded (32.5) last year.

Last season St. John's (NY) was ranked 40th in the nation in assists with 15.2 per game.

Last year, the Red Storm were 324th in college basketball in 3-point makes (5.8 per game) and 234th in 3-point percentage (33.1%).

Last season, St. John's (NY) was 312th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (8.4 per game) and 235th in defensive 3-point percentage (34.5%).

Last season, St. John's (NY) attempted 73% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 27% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 80.1% of St. John's (NY)'s buckets were 2-pointers, and 19.9% were 3-pointers.

