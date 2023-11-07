Tuesday's contest at Carnesecca Arena has the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (0-0) going head to head against the Stony Brook Seawolves (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 7). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 81-61 win as our model heavily favors St. John's (NY).

Based on our computer prediction, St. John's (NY) should cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 18.5. The two teams are projected to fall short of the 142.5 over/under.

St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Carnesecca Arena

Carnesecca Arena Line: St. John's (NY) -18.5

St. John's (NY) -18.5 Point Total: 142.5

142.5 Moneyline (To Win): St. John's (NY) -5000, Stony Brook +1500

St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook Score Prediction

Prediction: St. John's (NY) 81, Stony Brook 61

Spread & Total Prediction for St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook

Pick ATS: St. John's (NY) (-18.5)



St. John's (NY) (-18.5) Pick OU: Under (142.5)



St. John's (NY) Performance Insights

St. John's (NY) put up 77.3 points per game and gave up 75.2 last season, making them 50th in the country offensively and 316th on defense.

The Red Storm were the fifth-best team in college basketball in rebounds per game (37.2) and ranked 275th in rebounds conceded (32.5) last season.

St. John's (NY) was 40th in college basketball in assists (15.2 per game) last season.

The Red Storm made 5.8 3-pointers per game and shot 33.1% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 324th and 234th, respectively, in the nation.

Defensively, St. John's (NY) was 312th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded per game at 8.4 last year. It was 235th in 3-point percentage allowed at 34.5%.

Last season, St. John's (NY) took 73% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 27% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 80.1% of St. John's (NY)'s baskets were 2-pointers, and 19.9% were 3-pointers.

