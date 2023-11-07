Tuesday's game features the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (0-0) and the Stony Brook Seawolves (0-0) clashing at Carnesecca Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 81-61 victory for heavily favored St. John's (NY) according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 7.

According to our computer prediction, St. John's (NY) should cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 18.5. The two teams are projected to come in below the 144.5 over/under.

St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Queens, New York

Venue: Carnesecca Arena

Line: St. John's (NY) -18.5

Point Total: 144.5

Moneyline (To Win): St. John's (NY) -5000, Stony Brook +1500

St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook Score Prediction

Prediction: St. John's (NY) 81, Stony Brook 61

Spread & Total Prediction for St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook

Pick ATS: St. John's (NY) (-18.5)



Pick OU: Under (144.5)



St. John's (NY) Performance Insights

With 77.3 points scored per game and 75.2 points conceded last year, St. John's (NY) was 50th in the nation offensively and 316th on defense.

On the boards, the Red Storm were fifth-best in college basketball in rebounds (37.2 per game) last year. They were 275th in rebounds conceded (32.5 per game).

St. John's (NY) was 40th in the country in assists (15.2 per game) last season.

Beyond the arc, the Red Storm were 324th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (5.8) last season. They were 234th in 3-point percentage at 33.1%.

Last year, St. John's (NY) was 312th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (8.4 per game) and 235th in defensive 3-point percentage (34.5%).

Last season, St. John's (NY) took 27% of its shots from beyond the arc, and 73% from inside it. In terms of makes, 19.9% of St. John's (NY)'s baskets were 3-pointers, and 80.1% were 2-pointers.

