Tuesday's game that pits the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (0-0) against the Stony Brook Seawolves (0-0) at Carnesecca Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 81-61 in favor of St. John's (NY), who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 7.

Based on our computer prediction, St. John's (NY) is projected to cover the spread (18.5) against Stony Brook. The two teams are projected to go under the 146.5 over/under.

St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Queens, New York

Venue: Carnesecca Arena

Line: St. John's (NY) -18.5

Point Total: 146.5

Moneyline (To Win): St. John's (NY) -5000, Stony Brook +1500

St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook Score Prediction

Prediction: St. John's (NY) 81, Stony Brook 61

Spread & Total Prediction for St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook

Pick ATS: St. John's (NY) (-18.5)



Pick OU: Under (146.5)



St. John's (NY) Performance Insights

Last season, St. John's (NY) was 50th in the country offensively (77.3 points scored per game) and 316th on defense (75.2 points allowed).

The Red Storm were the fifth-best squad in college basketball in rebounds per game (37.2) and ranked 275th in rebounds allowed (32.5) last season.

Last season St. John's (NY) was ranked 40th in the nation in assists with 15.2 per game.

With 5.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc last year, the Red Storm were 324th and 234th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Last year, St. John's (NY) was 312th in the country in 3-pointers allowed (8.4 per game) and 235th in defensive 3-point percentage (34.5%).

The Red Storm attempted 27% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 19.9% of their made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they took 73% of their shots, with 80.1% of their makes coming from there.

