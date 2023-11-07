The Stony Brook Seawolves (0-0) are heavy, 18.5-point underdogs against the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (0-0) at Carnesecca Arena on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The over/under is 144.5 for the matchup.

St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Carnesecca Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under St. John's (NY) -18.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

St. John's (NY) vs Stony Brook Betting Records & Stats

The Red Storm had 14 wins in 33 games against the spread last year.

St. John's (NY) won all four games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -5000 or shorter last year.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Red Storm's implied win probability is 98.0%.

Stony Brook covered 13 times in 26 matchups with a spread last year.

The Seawolves played as an underdog of +1500 or more twice last season and split those games.

Stony Brook has an implied victory probability of 6.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 144.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 144.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total St. John's (NY) 19 65.5% 77.3 140.4 75.2 144.3 152.7 Stony Brook 4 15.4% 63.1 140.4 69.1 144.3 136.3

Additional St. John's (NY) vs Stony Brook Insights & Trends

Last year, the 77.3 points per game the Red Storm recorded were 8.2 more points than the Seawolves allowed (69.1).

When St. John's (NY) totaled more than 69.1 points last season, it went 12-10 against the spread and 16-8 overall.

The Seawolves put up an average of 63.1 points per game last year, 12.1 fewer points than the 75.2 the Red Storm allowed to opponents.

St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) St. John's (NY) 14-15-0 1-5 14-15-0 Stony Brook 13-13-0 0-3 8-18-0

St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

St. John's (NY) Stony Brook 11-5 Home Record 7-7 3-8 Away Record 3-13 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.9 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.4 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

