The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (0-0) take on the Stony Brook Seawolves (0-0) as heavy, 18.5-point favorites on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The over/under for the matchup is set at 146.5.

St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Carnesecca Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under St. John's (NY) -18.5 146.5

St. John's (NY) vs Stony Brook Betting Records & Stats

The Red Storm had 14 wins in 33 games against the spread last year.

St. John's (NY) won all four games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -5000 or shorter last year.

The Red Storm have an implied moneyline win probability of 98.0% in this game.

Stony Brook put together a 13-13-0 record against the spread last year.

The Seawolves played as an underdog of +1500 or more twice last season and split those games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Stony Brook has a 6.2% chance of pulling out a win.

St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 146.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 146.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total St. John's (NY) 18 62.1% 77.3 140.4 75.2 144.3 152.7 Stony Brook 2 7.7% 63.1 140.4 69.1 144.3 136.3

Additional St. John's (NY) vs Stony Brook Insights & Trends

Last year, the Red Storm put up 8.2 more points per game (77.3) than the Seawolves allowed (69.1).

St. John's (NY) went 12-10 against the spread and 16-8 overall last season when scoring more than 69.1 points.

The Seawolves scored an average of 63.1 points per game last year, 12.1 fewer points than the 75.2 the Red Storm gave up.

St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) St. John's (NY) 14-15-0 1-5 14-15-0 Stony Brook 13-13-0 0-3 8-18-0

St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

St. John's (NY) Stony Brook 11-5 Home Record 7-7 3-8 Away Record 3-13 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.9 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.4 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.