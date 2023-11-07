St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 7
The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (0-0) host the Stony Brook Seawolves (0-0) at Carnesecca Arena on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. There is no line set for the matchup.
St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Where: Queens, New York
- Venue: Carnesecca Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
St. John's (NY) Betting Records & Stats
- St. John's (NY) compiled a 14-15-0 ATS record last year.
- St. John's (NY) covered the spread less often than Stony Brook last season, putting up an ATS record of 14-15-0, compared to the 13-13-0 mark of the Seawolves.
St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|St. John's (NY)
|77.3
|140.4
|75.2
|144.3
|152.7
|Stony Brook
|63.1
|140.4
|69.1
|144.3
|136.3
Additional St. John's (NY) Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Red Storm averaged 77.3 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 69.1 the Seawolves allowed.
- When St. John's (NY) scored more than 69.1 points last season, it went 12-10 against the spread and 16-8 overall.
St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|St. John's (NY)
|14-15-0
|14-15-0
|Stony Brook
|13-13-0
|8-18-0
St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|St. John's (NY)
|Stony Brook
|11-5
|Home Record
|7-7
|3-8
|Away Record
|3-13
|5-10-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-4-0
|5-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-7-0
|77.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|66.9
|75.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|60.4
|6-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-6-0
|6-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-9-0
