The Stony Brook Seawolves (0-0) face the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (0-0) on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at Carnesecca Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Stony Brook vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York TV: FOX Sports Networks

Stony Brook Stats Insights

The Seawolves shot 41.3% from the field, 2.1% lower than the 43.4% the Red Storm's opponents shot last season.

Last season, Stony Brook had a 6-5 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 43.4% from the field.

The Red Storm ranked fifth in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Seawolves ranked 328th.

The Seawolves put up 12.1 fewer points per game last year (63.1) than the Red Storm allowed their opponents to score (75.2).

When it scored more than 75.2 points last season, Stony Brook went 2-0.

Stony Brook Home & Away Comparison

At home, Stony Brook scored 66.9 points per game last season, 6.5 more than it averaged on the road (60.4).

At home, the Seawolves conceded 65 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (72.1).

At home, Stony Brook knocked down 8.8 triples per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (7.3). Stony Brook's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36%) than away (29.3%).

