How to Watch Stony Brook vs. St. John's (NY) on TV or Live Stream - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Stony Brook Seawolves (0-0) face the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (0-0) on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at Carnesecca Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Stony Brook vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Stony Brook Stats Insights
- The Seawolves shot 41.3% from the field, 2.1% lower than the 43.4% the Red Storm's opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Stony Brook had a 6-5 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 43.4% from the field.
- The Red Storm ranked fifth in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Seawolves ranked 328th.
- The Seawolves put up 12.1 fewer points per game last year (63.1) than the Red Storm allowed their opponents to score (75.2).
- When it scored more than 75.2 points last season, Stony Brook went 2-0.
Stony Brook Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Stony Brook scored 66.9 points per game last season, 6.5 more than it averaged on the road (60.4).
- At home, the Seawolves conceded 65 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (72.1).
- At home, Stony Brook knocked down 8.8 triples per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (7.3). Stony Brook's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36%) than away (29.3%).
Stony Brook Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ St. John's (NY)
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
|11/10/2023
|Saint Joseph's (L.I.)
|-
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Duquesne
|-
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
