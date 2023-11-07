The St. John's (NY) Red Storm will begin their 2023-24 campaign against the Stony Brook Seawolves on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Stony Brook vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Stony Brook vs. St. John's (NY) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stony Brook vs. St. John's (NY) Betting Trends (2022-23)

Stony Brook compiled a 13-13-0 record against the spread last year.

The Seawolves were an underdog by 18.5 points or more last year three times and failed to cover in all three games.

St. John's (NY) won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

A total of 14 Red Storm games last season hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.