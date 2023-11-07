Tuesday's game between the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (0-0) and Stony Brook Seawolves (0-0) matching up at Carnesecca Arena has a projected final score of 81-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored St. John's (NY), so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on November 7.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Stony Brook vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Carnesecca Arena

Stony Brook vs. St. John's (NY) Score Prediction

Prediction: St. John's (NY) 81, Stony Brook 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Stony Brook vs. St. John's (NY)

Computer Predicted Spread: St. John's (NY) (-19.1)

St. John's (NY) (-19.1) Computer Predicted Total: 142.0

Stony Brook Performance Insights

Stony Brook found it difficult to put up points last year, ranking 11th-worst in college basketball with 63.1 points per game. It played better on defense, ranking 146th by surrendering 69.1 points per contest.

The Seawolves pulled down 31.2 boards per game (220th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 32.0 rebounds per contest (240th-ranked).

Last season Stony Brook ranked 281st in college basketball in assists, putting up 11.8 per game.

The Seawolves, who ranked 160th in college basketball with 11.7 turnovers per game, forced 8.7 turnovers per contest, which was 0-worst in college basketball.

Last year the Seawolves made 7.8 threes per game (125th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 32.2% (283rd-ranked) from downtown.

Stony Brook ceded 8.8 threes per game (24th-worst in college basketball), and it allowed a 34.1% three-point percentage (205th-ranked) to opposing teams.

Of the shots taken by Stony Brook last year, 54.8% of them were two-pointers (64.7% of the team's made baskets) and 45.2% were three-pointers (35.3%).

