Stony Brook vs. St. John's (NY): Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 7
The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (0-0) host the Stony Brook Seawolves (0-0) at Carnesecca Arena on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. There is no line set for the game.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Stony Brook vs. St. John's (NY) Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Where: Queens, New York
- Venue: Carnesecca Arena
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Seawolves Betting Records & Stats
- Stony Brook's games went over the point total eight out of 26 times last season.
- The Seawolves beat the spread 13 times in 33 games last season.
- St. John's (NY) (14-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 48.3% of the time, 1.7% less often than Stony Brook (13-13-0) last year.
Stony Brook vs. St. John's (NY) Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|St. John's (NY)
|77.3
|140.4
|75.2
|144.3
|152.7
|Stony Brook
|63.1
|140.4
|69.1
|144.3
|136.3
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Stony Brook Insights & Trends
- The Seawolves averaged 12.1 fewer points per game last year (63.1) than the Red Storm gave up to opponents (75.2).
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Stony Brook vs. St. John's (NY) Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|St. John's (NY)
|14-15-0
|14-15-0
|Stony Brook
|13-13-0
|8-18-0
Stony Brook vs. St. John's (NY) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|St. John's (NY)
|Stony Brook
|11-5
|Home Record
|7-7
|3-8
|Away Record
|3-13
|5-10-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-4-0
|5-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-7-0
|77.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|66.9
|75.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|60.4
|6-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-6-0
|6-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-9-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.