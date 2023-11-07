Tuesday's contest features the Syracuse Orange (0-0) and the Lafayette Leopards (0-0) facing off at JMA Wireless Dome in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 81-49 win for heavily favored Syracuse according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 7.

The Orange finished 20-13 during the 2022-23 season.

Syracuse vs. Lafayette Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York

Syracuse vs. Lafayette Score Prediction

Prediction: Syracuse 81, Lafayette 49

Syracuse Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Orange's +209 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 6.3 points per game) was a result of putting up 74.2 points per game (37th in college basketball) while allowing 67.9 per contest (272nd in college basketball).

Syracuse's offense was less productive in ACC action last season, averaging 71.7 points per contest, compared to its season average of 74.2 PPG.

Offensively the Orange fared better at home last season, averaging 77.4 points per game, compared to 71.2 per game when playing on the road.

When playing at home, Syracuse ceded 9.7 fewer points per game (63.2) than when playing on the road (72.9).

