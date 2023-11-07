The Syracuse Orange battle the Lafayette Leopards on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.

Syracuse Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York TV: ACC Network X

Syracuse vs. Lafayette 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Leopards averaged 13.5 fewer points per game last year (54.4) than the Orange allowed (67.9).

Lafayette had a 10-13 record last season when giving up fewer than 74.2 points.

Last year, the Orange put up 74.2 points per game, 11.0 more points than the 63.2 the Leopards allowed.

Syracuse had a 17-7 record last season when scoring more than 63.2 points.

