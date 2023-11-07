How to Watch the Syracuse vs. Lafayette Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Syracuse Orange battle the Lafayette Leopards on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Syracuse Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York
- TV: ACC Network X
Syracuse vs. Lafayette 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Leopards averaged 13.5 fewer points per game last year (54.4) than the Orange allowed (67.9).
- Lafayette had a 10-13 record last season when giving up fewer than 74.2 points.
- Last year, the Orange put up 74.2 points per game, 11.0 more points than the 63.2 the Leopards allowed.
- Syracuse had a 17-7 record last season when scoring more than 63.2 points.
Syracuse Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Lafayette
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
|11/10/2023
|Cent. Conn. St.
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
|11/15/2023
|Coppin State
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
