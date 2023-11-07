Will Tyler Pitlick Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 7?
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the New York Rangers and the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Tyler Pitlick a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Tyler Pitlick score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Pitlick 2022-23 stats and insights
- In seven of 61 games last season, Pitlick scored -- but just one goal each time.
- Pitlick produced no points on the power play last season.
- He took 0.7 shots per game, sinking 13.0% of them.
Red Wings 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Red Wings ranked 22nd in goals against, conceding 275 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL play.
- The Red Wings shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 22.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Rangers vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
