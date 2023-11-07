For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the New York Rangers and the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Tyler Pitlick a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Tyler Pitlick score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Pitlick 2022-23 stats and insights

In seven of 61 games last season, Pitlick scored -- but just one goal each time.

Pitlick produced no points on the power play last season.

He took 0.7 shots per game, sinking 13.0% of them.

Red Wings 2022-23 defensive stats

The Red Wings ranked 22nd in goals against, conceding 275 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL play.

The Red Wings shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 22.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

