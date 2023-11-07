Can we count on Vincent Trocheck finding the back of the net when the New York Rangers play the Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Vincent Trocheck score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Trocheck stats and insights

  • Trocheck has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
  • He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 5.9% of them.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Red Wings are giving up 37 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

