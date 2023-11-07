The New York Rangers, with Vincent Trocheck, will be in action Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Detroit Red Wings. Looking to wager on Trocheck's props versus the Red Wings? Scroll down for stats and information.

Vincent Trocheck vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Rangers vs Red Wings Game Info

Trocheck Season Stats Insights

Trocheck has averaged 19:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

Trocheck has scored a goal in one of 11 games this season.

Despite recording points in five of 11 games this season, Trocheck has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Trocheck has an assist in four of 11 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Trocheck goes over his points prop total is 58.2%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Trocheck going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 41.7%.

Trocheck Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 37 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+8) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 11 Games 3 5 Points 1 1 Goals 1 4 Assists 0

