Will Zachary Jones Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 7?
On Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Rangers go head to head against the Detroit Red Wings. Is Zachary Jones going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Zachary Jones score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Jones 2022-23 stats and insights
- In one of 16 games last season, Jones scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- Jones produced no points on the power play last season.
- Jones' shooting percentage last season was 6.7%. He averaged 0.6 shots per game.
Red Wings 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Red Wings gave up 275 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 22nd in NHL play in goals against.
- The Red Wings shut out opponents four times last season. They averaged 22.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Rangers vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
