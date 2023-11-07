On Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Rangers go head to head against the Detroit Red Wings. Is Zachary Jones going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Zachary Jones score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Jones 2022-23 stats and insights

In one of 16 games last season, Jones scored -- and it was just the one goal.

Jones produced no points on the power play last season.

Jones' shooting percentage last season was 6.7%. He averaged 0.6 shots per game.

Red Wings 2022-23 defensive stats

The Red Wings gave up 275 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 22nd in NHL play in goals against.

The Red Wings shut out opponents four times last season. They averaged 22.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

