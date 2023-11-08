Ben Simmons plus his Brooklyn Nets teammates match up versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Simmons, in his most recent action, had two points, 15 rebounds and four assists in a 129-125 loss to the Bucks.

We're going to examine Simmons' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Ben Simmons Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (+100)

Over 8.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (-106)

Over 9.5 (-106) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (+124)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Clippers were 12th in the NBA last year, allowing 113.1 points per game.

Giving up 43.1 rebounds per game last year, the Clippers were 13th in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Clippers conceded 25.0 per game last year, ranking them 10th in the league.

The Clippers were the 12th-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 12.2 makes per contest.

Ben Simmons vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2022 14 2 5 3 0 0 0

