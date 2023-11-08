Cameron Thomas and the rest of the Brooklyn Nets will be taking on the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, a 129-125 loss to the Bucks, Thomas put up 45 points.

If you'd like to place a bet on Thomas' props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Cameron Thomas Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 26.5 (-106)

Over 26.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-120)

Over 3.5 (-120) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-149)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Clippers allowed 113.1 points per contest last year, 12th in the league.

On the boards, the Clippers allowed 43.1 rebounds per game last season, 13th in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Clippers allowed 25 per game last year, ranking them 10th in the NBA.

The Clippers were the 12th-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 12.2 makes per contest.

Cameron Thomas vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/6/2023 39 47 4 3 7 0 0 11/12/2022 25 4 2 3 0 0 1

