The Canisius Golden Griffins (0-0) take on the Syracuse Orange (1-0) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Canisius vs. Syracuse Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York TV: ACC Network Extra

Canisius Stats Insights

The Golden Griffins shot at a 42.2% rate from the field last season, 0.7 percentage points fewer than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Orange averaged.

Canisius put together a 7-4 straight up record in games it shot over 42.9% from the field.

The Orange ranked 189th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Golden Griffins ranked 142nd.

The Golden Griffins scored an average of 70.4 points per game last year, just 2.5 fewer points than the 72.9 the Orange allowed.

Canisius put together a 5-6 record last season in games it scored more than 72.9 points.

Canisius Home & Away Comparison

Canisius scored 72.8 points per game at home last season, and 69.9 away.

At home, the Golden Griffins allowed 68.2 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.9).

At home, Canisius drained 8.9 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged on the road (8.3). Canisius' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.8%) than away (34.1%).

Canisius Upcoming Schedule