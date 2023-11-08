How to Watch Canisius vs. Syracuse on TV or Live Stream - November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Canisius Golden Griffins (0-0) take on the Syracuse Orange (1-0) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Canisius vs. Syracuse Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Canisius Stats Insights
- The Golden Griffins shot at a 42.2% rate from the field last season, 0.7 percentage points fewer than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Orange averaged.
- Canisius put together a 7-4 straight up record in games it shot over 42.9% from the field.
- The Orange ranked 189th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Golden Griffins ranked 142nd.
- The Golden Griffins scored an average of 70.4 points per game last year, just 2.5 fewer points than the 72.9 the Orange allowed.
- Canisius put together a 5-6 record last season in games it scored more than 72.9 points.
Canisius Home & Away Comparison
- Canisius scored 72.8 points per game at home last season, and 69.9 away.
- At home, the Golden Griffins allowed 68.2 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.9).
- At home, Canisius drained 8.9 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged on the road (8.3). Canisius' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.8%) than away (34.1%).
Canisius Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|@ Syracuse
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
|11/11/2023
|@ Saint Bonaventure
|-
|Reilly Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Cleveland State
|-
|Wolstein Center
