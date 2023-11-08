Wednesday's game features the Syracuse Orange (1-0) and the Canisius Golden Griffins (0-0) facing off at JMA Wireless Dome in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 79-66 victory for heavily favored Syracuse according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 8.

According to our computer prediction, Canisius projects to cover the 13.5-point spread in its matchup against Syracuse. The over/under is currently listed at 148.5, and the two teams are projected to come in below that total.

Canisius vs. Syracuse Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

JMA Wireless Dome Line: Syracuse -13.5

Syracuse -13.5 Point Total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (To Win): Syracuse -1100, Canisius +700

Canisius vs. Syracuse Score Prediction

Prediction: Syracuse 79, Canisius 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Canisius vs. Syracuse

Pick ATS: Canisius (+13.5)



Canisius (+13.5) Pick OU: Under (148.5)



Canisius Performance Insights

With 70.4 points per game on offense, Canisius ranked 203rd in the country last season. At the other end of the court, it allowed 72.3 points per contest, which ranked 245th in college basketball.

The Golden Griffins grabbed 30.6 boards per game (251st-ranked in college basketball). They gave up 32.2 rebounds per contest (257th-ranked).

Canisius averaged 14.3 assists per game, which ranked them 88th in college basketball.

The Golden Griffins averaged 11.4 turnovers per game (132nd-ranked in college basketball). They forced 12.3 turnovers per contest (143rd-ranked).

Last season the Golden Griffins made 8.5 threes per game (60th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 34.7% (151st-ranked) from downtown.

Canisius ceded 6.8 threes per game (128th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 36.6% three-point percentage (331st-ranked).

In terms of shot breakdown, Canisius took 59.4% two-pointers (accounting for 66.6% of the team's baskets) and 40.6% threes (33.4%).

