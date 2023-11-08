The Canisius Golden Griffins (0-0) are big, 13.5-point underdogs against the Syracuse Orange (1-0) at JMA Wireless Dome on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. The matchup has an over/under of 152.5 points.

Canisius vs. Syracuse Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Favorite Spread Over/Under Syracuse -13.5 152.5

Golden Griffins Betting Records & Stats

Canisius combined with its opponent to score more than 152.5 points in four of 22 games last season.

The average over/under for Golden Griffins contests last year was 142.7, 9.8 fewer points than this game's total.

Against the spread, the Golden Griffins were 11-11-0 last year.

Canisius was underdogs in 15 games last season and won three (20%) of those contests.

The Golden Griffins played as an underdog of +700 or more twice last season and lost both games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 12.5% chance of a victory for the Golden Griffins.

Canisius vs. Syracuse Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 152.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 152.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Syracuse 8 27.6% 74.1 144.5 72.9 145.2 143.8 Canisius 4 18.2% 70.4 144.5 72.3 145.2 140

Additional Canisius Insights & Trends

The Golden Griffins' 70.4 points per game last year were just 2.5 fewer points than the 72.9 the Orange allowed to opponents.

Canisius went 6-2 against the spread and 5-6 overall when it scored more than 72.9 points last season.

Canisius vs. Syracuse Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Syracuse 17-12-0 3-0 15-14-0 Canisius 11-11-0 1-1 13-9-0

Canisius vs. Syracuse Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Syracuse Canisius 11-7 Home Record 7-5 5-6 Away Record 3-12 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 76.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.8 70.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

