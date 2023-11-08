Canisius vs. Syracuse: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 8
The Canisius Golden Griffins (0-0) are big, 13.5-point underdogs against the Syracuse Orange (1-0) at JMA Wireless Dome on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. The matchup has an over/under of 152.5 points.
Canisius vs. Syracuse Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
- Where: Syracuse, New York
- Venue: JMA Wireless Dome
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Syracuse
|-13.5
|152.5
Golden Griffins Betting Records & Stats
- Canisius combined with its opponent to score more than 152.5 points in four of 22 games last season.
- The average over/under for Golden Griffins contests last year was 142.7, 9.8 fewer points than this game's total.
- Against the spread, the Golden Griffins were 11-11-0 last year.
- Canisius was underdogs in 15 games last season and won three (20%) of those contests.
- The Golden Griffins played as an underdog of +700 or more twice last season and lost both games.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 12.5% chance of a victory for the Golden Griffins.
Canisius vs. Syracuse Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 152.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 152.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Syracuse
|8
|27.6%
|74.1
|144.5
|72.9
|145.2
|143.8
|Canisius
|4
|18.2%
|70.4
|144.5
|72.3
|145.2
|140
Additional Canisius Insights & Trends
- The Golden Griffins' 70.4 points per game last year were just 2.5 fewer points than the 72.9 the Orange allowed to opponents.
- Canisius went 6-2 against the spread and 5-6 overall when it scored more than 72.9 points last season.
Canisius vs. Syracuse Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Syracuse
|17-12-0
|3-0
|15-14-0
|Canisius
|11-11-0
|1-1
|13-9-0
Canisius vs. Syracuse Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Syracuse
|Canisius
|11-7
|Home Record
|7-5
|5-6
|Away Record
|3-12
|10-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-5-0
|6-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-5-0
|76.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.8
|70.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.9
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-4-0
|7-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-4-0
