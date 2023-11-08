The Los Angeles Clippers (3-3) visit the Brooklyn Nets (3-4) after losing three straight road games. The Clippers are favored by 4.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

Nets vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and KTLA

YES and KTLA Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Nets vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Nets 116 - Clippers 115

Nets vs Clippers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 4.5)

Nets (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nets (-1.1)

Nets (-1.1) Pick OU: Over (229.5)



Over (229.5) Computer Predicted Total: 231.1

The Clippers have covered the spread less often than the Nets this year, sporting an ATS record of 3-3-0, compared to the 6-1-0 record of the Nets.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Brooklyn is 4-1 against the spread compared to the 3-1 ATS record Los Angeles racks up as a 4.5-point favorite.

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the point total 50% of the time this season (three out of six). That's less often than Brooklyn and its opponents have (five out of seven).

The Clippers have a .750 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (3-1) this season while the Nets have a .333 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-4).

Nets Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Nets are sixth in the league offensively (117.6 points scored per game) and 24th on defense (117.9 points allowed).

On the glass, Brooklyn is 12th in the league in rebounds (45.3 per game). It is 11th in rebounds conceded (43.3 per game).

This season the Nets are ranked 11th in the league in assists at 26.9 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Brooklyn is third-best in the league in committing them (12 per game). But it is worst in forcing them (10.7 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Nets are second-best in the league in 3-pointers made per game (15.6). They are sixth in 3-point percentage at 38.8%.

