Donte DiVincenzo and his New York Knicks teammates match up versus the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

DiVincenzo, in his last action, had 12 points and six rebounds in a 111-97 win over the Clippers.

If you'd like to make predictions on DiVincenzo's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Donte DiVincenzo Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (+102)

Over 6.5 (+102) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-128)

Looking to bet on one or more of DiVincenzo's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Spurs conceded 123.1 points per game last year, worst in the NBA.

The Spurs conceded 45 rebounds on average last season, 26th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Spurs were ranked 29th in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 26.8 per contest.

Giving up 12.6 made three-pointers per game last season, the Spurs were 22nd in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Donte DiVincenzo vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 20 1 1 5 0 0 1 1/13/2023 25 22 7 5 4 0 2 11/14/2022 9 5 0 2 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.