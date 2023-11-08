Dorian Finney-Smith and his Brooklyn Nets teammates will hit the court versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent time on the court, a 129-125 loss to the Bucks, Finney-Smith had seven points and six rebounds.

Now let's examine Finney-Smith's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Dorian Finney-Smith Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-111)

Over 12.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-104)

Over 6.5 (-104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-114)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Clippers allowed 113.1 points per game last year, 12th in the league.

Conceding 43.1 rebounds per game last year, the Clippers were 13th in the league in that category.

The Clippers were the 10th-ranked team in the league in assists allowed per game last year, at 25.

In terms of three-point defense, the Clippers were ranked 12th in the NBA last year, giving up 12.2 makes per game.

Dorian Finney-Smith vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/22/2023 38 8 4 0 2 1 1 11/15/2022 36 21 3 0 7 0 3

