Immanuel Quickley and the New York Knicks take on the San Antonio Spurs at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Quickley, in his last time out, had seven points and five assists in a 111-97 win over the Clippers.

With prop bets available for Quickley, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Immanuel Quickley Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-105)

Over 13.5 (-105) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-105)

Over 2.5 (-105) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-128)

Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 123.1 points per game last season made the Spurs the worst team in the league defensively.

Giving up 45 rebounds per game last year, the Spurs were 26th in the league in that category.

Allowing an average of 26.8 assists last year, the Spurs were the 29th-ranked team in the NBA.

Conceding 12.6 made three-pointers per contest last season, the Spurs were 22nd in the league in that category.

Immanuel Quickley vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/4/2023 46 15 8 5 1 0 1 12/29/2022 43 36 7 7 5 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.