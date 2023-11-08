Jalen Brunson could make a big impact for the New York Knicks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the San Antonio Spurs.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last time on the court, a 111-97 win over the Clippers, Brunson had seven points, six assists and three steals.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Brunson, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-106)

Over 24.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+114)

Over 3.5 (+114) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-104)

Over 5.5 (-104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-200)

Looking to bet on one or more of Brunson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Spurs were the worst in the league last season, conceding 123.1 points per contest.

On the boards, the Spurs conceded 45.0 rebounds per game last year, 26th in the NBA in that category.

The Spurs were the 29th-ranked team in the league in assists allowed per game last year, at 26.8.

The Spurs conceded 12.6 made 3-pointers per contest last season, 22nd in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jalen Brunson vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/4/2023 40 38 7 6 3 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.