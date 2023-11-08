Josh Hart and his New York Knicks teammates hit the court versus the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 111-97 win over the Clippers, Hart totaled 10 points, seven assists and two steals.

Now let's examine Hart's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Josh Hart Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-102)

Over 8.5 (-102) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-114)

Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Spurs gave up 123.1 points per game last year, worst in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Spurs were 26th in the league last season, conceding 45 per contest.

In terms of assists, the Spurs allowed 26.8 per game last season, ranking them 29th in the NBA.

The Spurs gave up 12.6 made 3-pointers per game last year, 22nd in the league in that category.

Josh Hart vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2023 26 9 5 4 0 0 1 12/14/2022 33 5 10 3 0 0 0 11/15/2022 34 6 7 5 0 0 3

