The New York Knicks (3-4) hit the court against the San Antonio Spurs (3-4) as 9.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Knicks vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 119 - Spurs 105

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Knicks vs Spurs Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 9.5)

Knicks (- 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-13.5)

Knicks (-13.5) Pick OU: Over (223.5)



Over (223.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.6

The Knicks' .571 ATS win percentage (4-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Spurs' .429 mark (3-4-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

New York and its opponents have gone over the over/under 14.3% of the time this season (one out of seven). That's less often than San Antonio and its opponents have (six out of seven).

The Knicks have a .667 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (2-1) this season while the Spurs have a .333 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-4).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Knicks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Knicks Performance Insights

The Knicks have had to count on their defense, which ranks second-best in the NBA (102.4 points allowed per game), as they rank second-worst in the league offensively with just 104.4 points per contest.

New York is top-five this season in rebounding, ranking second-best in the league with 50.4 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranks ninth with 42.4 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Knicks haven't put up many assists this season, ranking third-worst in the NBA with 22.1 assists per game.

New York is committing 14.1 turnovers per game (14th-ranked in league). It is forcing 15.6 turnovers per contest (sixth-ranked).

With 12.1 treys per game, the Knicks are 17th in the NBA. They sport a 33.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.