Knicks vs. Spurs November 8 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
The New York Knicks (0-1) match up with the San Antonio Spurs (0-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN.
Knicks vs. Spurs Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 8
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle put up 25.1 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists last year.
- Last season, Jalen Brunson recorded an average of 24.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.
- Immanuel Quickley collected 14.9 points, 4.2 boards and 3.4 assists per game, plus 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks.
- RJ Barrett collected 19.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He sank 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 31.0% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per contest.
- Donte DiVincenzo collected 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, plus 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocks.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Keldon Johnson's numbers last season were 22.0 points, 5.0 boards and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 45.2% from the field and 32.9% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.
- Tre Jones' numbers last season were 12.9 points, 3.6 boards and 6.6 assists per contest, shooting 45.9% from the floor.
- Zach Collins put up 11.6 points, 2.8 assists and 6.4 rebounds.
- Jeremy Sochan's stats last season were 11.0 points, 5.3 boards and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 45.3% from the field.
- Devin Vassell recorded 18.5 points, 3.9 boards and 3.6 assists, shooting 43.9% from the field and 38.7% from downtown, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
Knicks vs. Spurs Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Knicks
|Spurs
|116.0
|Points Avg.
|113.0
|113.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|123.1
|47.0%
|Field Goal %
|46.5%
|35.4%
|Three Point %
|34.5%
