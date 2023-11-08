The New York Knicks (0-1) match up with the San Antonio Spurs (0-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN.

Knicks vs. Spurs Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8

Wednesday, November 8 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle put up 25.1 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists last year.

Last season, Jalen Brunson recorded an average of 24.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.

Immanuel Quickley collected 14.9 points, 4.2 boards and 3.4 assists per game, plus 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks.

RJ Barrett collected 19.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He sank 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 31.0% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per contest.

Donte DiVincenzo collected 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, plus 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Spurs Players to Watch

Keldon Johnson's numbers last season were 22.0 points, 5.0 boards and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 45.2% from the field and 32.9% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Tre Jones' numbers last season were 12.9 points, 3.6 boards and 6.6 assists per contest, shooting 45.9% from the floor.

Zach Collins put up 11.6 points, 2.8 assists and 6.4 rebounds.

Jeremy Sochan's stats last season were 11.0 points, 5.3 boards and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 45.3% from the field.

Devin Vassell recorded 18.5 points, 3.9 boards and 3.6 assists, shooting 43.9% from the field and 38.7% from downtown, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Knicks vs. Spurs Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Knicks Spurs 116.0 Points Avg. 113.0 113.1 Points Allowed Avg. 123.1 47.0% Field Goal % 46.5% 35.4% Three Point % 34.5%

