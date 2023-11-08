The New York Knicks (3-4) face the San Antonio Spurs (3-4) as 9.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is 224.5 for the matchup.

Knicks vs. Spurs Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -9.5 224.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, one New York game has gone over 224.5 points.

New York has an average total of 206.9 in its matchups this year, 17.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Knicks are 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

This season, New York has been favored three times and won two of those games.

New York has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -450.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Knicks have a 81.8% chance to win.

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 1 14.3% 104.4 219 102.4 228.3 220.9 Spurs 6 85.7% 114.6 219 125.9 228.3 228.8

The Knicks score 104.4 points per game, 21.5 fewer points than the 125.9 the Spurs give up.

Knicks and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 4-3 0-0 1-6 Spurs 3-4 1-1 6-1

Knicks Spurs 104.4 Points Scored (PG) 114.6 29 NBA Rank (PPG) 14 1-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-3 1-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-3 102.4 Points Allowed (PG) 125.9 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 3-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 0-0 2-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 0-0

