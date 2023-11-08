How to Watch the Knicks vs. Spurs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The San Antonio Spurs (3-4) take on the New York Knicks (3-4) at Madison Square Garden on November 8, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Knicks and Spurs
Knicks vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
Knicks vs Spurs Additional Info
|Knicks vs Spurs Injury Report
|Knicks vs Spurs Betting Trends & Stats
|Knicks vs Spurs Odds/Over/Under
|Knicks vs Spurs Prediction
|Knicks vs Spurs Player Props
Knicks Stats Insights
- The Knicks make 40.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.4 percentage points lower than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (51.2%).
- The Knicks are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 28th.
- The Knicks average 21.5 fewer points per game (104.4) than the Spurs give up (125.9).
Knicks Home & Away Comparison
- At home last season, the Knicks posted 2.5 more points per game (117.3) than they did when playing on the road (114.8).
- In 2022-23, New York allowed 113 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it allowed 113.2.
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, the Knicks fared worse in home games last year, averaging 12.3 treys per game, compared to 13 on the road. Meanwhile, they put up a 35.7% three-point percentage at home and a 35.1% clip away from home.
Knicks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|RJ Barrett
|Questionable
|Knee
