The San Antonio Spurs (3-4) take on the New York Knicks (3-4) at Madison Square Garden on November 8, 2023.

Knicks vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN

Knicks vs Spurs Additional Info

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks make 40.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.4 percentage points lower than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (51.2%).

The Knicks are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 28th.

The Knicks average 21.5 fewer points per game (104.4) than the Spurs give up (125.9).

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

At home last season, the Knicks posted 2.5 more points per game (117.3) than they did when playing on the road (114.8).

In 2022-23, New York allowed 113 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it allowed 113.2.

When it comes to total three-pointers made, the Knicks fared worse in home games last year, averaging 12.3 treys per game, compared to 13 on the road. Meanwhile, they put up a 35.7% three-point percentage at home and a 35.1% clip away from home.

Knicks Injuries