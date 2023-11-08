Wednesday's contest between the Minnesota Golden Gophers (0-0) and the Long Island Sharks (0-1) at Williams Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-55 and heavily favors Minnesota to come out on top. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 8.

The Sharks are coming off of an 81-44 loss to St. John's (NY) in their most recent game on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

LIU vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

LIU vs. Minnesota Score Prediction

Prediction: Minnesota 79, LIU 55

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

LIU Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Sharks were outscored by 10.5 points per game last season with a -305 scoring differential overall. They put up 56.7 points per game (328th in college basketball) and gave up 67.2 per contest (252nd in college basketball).

LIU averaged 0.8 more points in NEC games (57.5) than overall (56.7).

At home, the Sharks scored 56.3 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 56.9.

At home, LIU conceded 67.8 points per game last season, 1.0 more than it allowed on the road (66.8).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.