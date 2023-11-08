Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets hit the court versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Bridges tallied 31 points and four assists in his previous game, which ended in a 129-125 loss against the Bucks.

With prop bets available for Bridges, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Mikal Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-106)

Over 20.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-111)

Over 4.5 (-111) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+116)

Over 3.5 (+116) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+134)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Clippers conceded 113.1 points per game last year, 12th in the NBA.

On the boards, the Clippers allowed 43.1 rebounds per contest last year, 13th in the NBA in that category.

The Clippers conceded 25 assists per game last season (10th in the NBA).

The Clippers were the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 12.2 makes per game.

Mikal Bridges vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/15/2022 39 27 6 0 2 2 1 10/23/2022 36 7 4 4 1 1 0

