Mitchell Robinson's New York Knicks take the court versus the San Antonio Spurs at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Robinson had 13 points, 15 rebounds and four steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 111-97 win versus the Clippers.

In this piece we'll break down Robinson's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Mitchell Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (-102)

Over 7.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 10.5 (-114)

Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 123.1 points per game last season made the Spurs the worst team in the league defensively.

In terms of rebounds, the Spurs were 26th in the league last season, conceding 45 per game.

In terms of assists, the Spurs gave up 26.8 per game last year, ranking them 29th in the NBA.

Allowing 12.6 made three-pointers per game last season, the Spurs were 22nd in the NBA in that category.

Mitchell Robinson vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/4/2023 13 4 5 0 0 0 0 12/29/2022 28 0 6 2 0 1 0

