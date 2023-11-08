The Los Angeles Clippers (3-3) will visit the Brooklyn Nets (3-4) after dropping three road games in a row. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nets vs. Clippers matchup.

Nets vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and KTLA

YES and KTLA Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Nets vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clippers Moneyline Nets Moneyline BetMGM Clippers (-3.5) 226.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Clippers (-4) 226 -176 +148 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Nets vs Clippers Additional Info

Nets vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers' +47 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 117.3 points per game (eighth in the NBA) while giving up 109.5 per contest (ninth in the league).

The Nets score 117.6 points per game (sixth in NBA) and allow 117.9 (24th in league) for a -2 scoring differential overall.

These two teams score 234.9 points per game between them, 8.4 more than this game's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams put up 227.4 combined points per game, 0.9 more points than this contest's total.

Los Angeles has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Brooklyn has covered six times in seven games with a spread this year.

Nets and Clippers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nets +15000 +6600 - Clippers +1200 +600 -

