Nets vs. Clippers November 8 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
The Brooklyn Nets (0-1) go head to head with the Los Angeles Clippers (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on YES and KTLA.
Nets vs. Clippers Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 8
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: YES, KTLA
Nets Players to Watch
- Mikal Bridges' numbers last season were 17.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. He also sank 46.3% of his shots from the floor and 38.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 triples.
- Royce O'Neale recorded 8.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He drained 38.6% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per contest.
- Spencer Dinwiddie's stats last season included 17.7 points, 3.1 boards and 5.3 assists per contest. He made 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 40.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.6 triples.
- Dennis Smith Jr.'s numbers last season were 8.8 points, 3.1 boards and 4.8 assists per contest. He drained 41.2% of his shots from the field.
- Ben Simmons averaged 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He sank 56.6% of his shots from the floor.
Clippers Players to Watch
- Paul George put up 23.8 points, 5.1 assists and 6.1 rebounds last season.
- Kawhi Leonard posted 23.8 points, 3.9 assists and 6.5 boards.
- Ivica Zubac collected 10.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.4 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
- Kenyon Martin Jr. posted 12.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he delivered 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Russell Westbrook put up 15.9 points, 6.2 boards and 7.5 assists.
Nets vs. Clippers Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Nets
|Clippers
|113.4
|Points Avg.
|113.6
|112.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.1
|48.7%
|Field Goal %
|47.7%
|37.8%
|Three Point %
|38.1%
