The Brooklyn Nets (0-1) go head to head with the Los Angeles Clippers (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on YES and KTLA.

Nets vs. Clippers Game Information

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges' numbers last season were 17.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. He also sank 46.3% of his shots from the floor and 38.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 triples.

Royce O'Neale recorded 8.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He drained 38.6% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per contest.

Spencer Dinwiddie's stats last season included 17.7 points, 3.1 boards and 5.3 assists per contest. He made 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 40.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.6 triples.

Dennis Smith Jr.'s numbers last season were 8.8 points, 3.1 boards and 4.8 assists per contest. He drained 41.2% of his shots from the field.

Ben Simmons averaged 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He sank 56.6% of his shots from the floor.

Clippers Players to Watch

Paul George put up 23.8 points, 5.1 assists and 6.1 rebounds last season.

Kawhi Leonard posted 23.8 points, 3.9 assists and 6.5 boards.

Ivica Zubac collected 10.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.4 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Kenyon Martin Jr. posted 12.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he delivered 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Russell Westbrook put up 15.9 points, 6.2 boards and 7.5 assists.

Nets vs. Clippers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Nets Clippers 113.4 Points Avg. 113.6 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 113.1 48.7% Field Goal % 47.7% 37.8% Three Point % 38.1%

