The Los Angeles Clippers (3-3) visit the Brooklyn Nets (3-4) after losing three road games in a row. The Clippers are favored by 3.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nets vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and KTLA

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Clippers -3.5 225.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nets Betting Records & Stats

Brooklyn has played five games this season that have gone over 225.5 combined points scored.

The average total for Brooklyn's games this season has been 235.4, 9.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, Brooklyn has compiled a 6-1-0 record against the spread.

The Nets have been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and have walked away with the win two times (33.3%) in those games.

Brooklyn has a record of 2-3 when it is set as the underdog by +140 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Brooklyn has a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nets vs Clippers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nets vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clippers 3 50% 117.3 234.9 109.5 227.4 225.7 Nets 5 71.4% 117.6 234.9 117.9 227.4 225.9

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

The Nets' 117.6 points per game are 8.1 more points than the 109.5 the Clippers allow to opponents.

Brooklyn is 4-1 against the spread and 1-4 overall when it scores more than 109.5 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Nets vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Nets and Clippers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nets 6-1 4-1 5-2 Clippers 3-3 3-1 3-3

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nets vs. Clippers Point Insights

Nets Clippers 117.6 Points Scored (PG) 117.3 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 8 4-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-2 1-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-2 117.9 Points Allowed (PG) 109.5 24 NBA Rank (PAPG) 9 3-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-1 2-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.