Nets vs. Clippers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Clippers (3-3) visit the Brooklyn Nets (3-4) after losing three road games in a row. The Clippers are favored by 3.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5.
Nets vs. Clippers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and KTLA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Clippers
|-3.5
|225.5
Nets Betting Records & Stats
- Brooklyn has played five games this season that have gone over 225.5 combined points scored.
- The average total for Brooklyn's games this season has been 235.4, 9.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, Brooklyn has compiled a 6-1-0 record against the spread.
- The Nets have been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and have walked away with the win two times (33.3%) in those games.
- Brooklyn has a record of 2-3 when it is set as the underdog by +140 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Brooklyn has a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.
Nets vs Clippers Additional Info
Nets vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 225.5
|% of Games Over 225.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Clippers
|3
|50%
|117.3
|234.9
|109.5
|227.4
|225.7
|Nets
|5
|71.4%
|117.6
|234.9
|117.9
|227.4
|225.9
Additional Nets Insights & Trends
- The Nets' 117.6 points per game are 8.1 more points than the 109.5 the Clippers allow to opponents.
- Brooklyn is 4-1 against the spread and 1-4 overall when it scores more than 109.5 points.
Nets vs. Clippers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nets
|6-1
|4-1
|5-2
|Clippers
|3-3
|3-1
|3-3
Nets vs. Clippers Point Insights
|Nets
|Clippers
|117.6
|117.3
|6
|8
|4-1
|3-2
|1-4
|3-2
|117.9
|109.5
|24
|9
|3-0
|3-1
|2-1
|3-1
