Nets vs. Clippers Injury Report Today - November 8
The injury report for the Brooklyn Nets (3-4) heading into their game against the Los Angeles Clippers (3-3) currently features two players. The matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8 from Barclays Center.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Nets are coming off of a 129-125 loss to the Bucks in their last game on Monday. Cameron Thomas' team-high 45 points paced the Nets in the loss.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Cameron Johnson
|PF
|Out
|Calf
|12.0
|5.0
|3.0
|Nicolas Claxton
|C
|Out
|Ankle
|7.0
|7.0
|4.0
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today
Clippers Injuries: Brandon Boston Jr.: Out (Quadricep), Terance Mann: Out (Ankle)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Nets vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and KTLA
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.