The injury report for the Brooklyn Nets (3-4) heading into their game against the Los Angeles Clippers (3-3) currently features two players. The matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8 from Barclays Center.

The Nets are coming off of a 129-125 loss to the Bucks in their last game on Monday. Cameron Thomas' team-high 45 points paced the Nets in the loss.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cameron Johnson PF Out Calf 12.0 5.0 3.0 Nicolas Claxton C Out Ankle 7.0 7.0 4.0

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Clippers Injuries: Brandon Boston Jr.: Out (Quadricep), Terance Mann: Out (Ankle)

Nets vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and KTLA

