The Brooklyn Nets (3-4) will host the Los Angeles Clippers (3-3) after losing three straight home games.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Nets vs. Clippers Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • TV: YES, KTLA

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nets vs Clippers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nets Stats Insights

  • The Nets' 48.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Clippers have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).
  • This season, Brooklyn has a 2-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.6% from the field.
  • The Clippers are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 19th.
  • The Nets score an average of 117.6 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 109.5 the Clippers give up.
  • Brooklyn has put together a 1-4 record in games it scores more than 109.5 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nets Home & Away Comparison

  • The Nets put up fewer points at home (113.0 per game) than away (113.7) last season.
  • At home, the Nets gave up 110.0 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than they allowed away (115.0).
  • Beyond the arc, the Nets drained fewer trifectas away (12.5 per game) than at home (13.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (37.4%) than at home (38.2%) as well.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Ben Simmons Questionable Hip
Nicolas Claxton Out Ankle
Cameron Johnson Questionable Calf
Lonnie Walker IV Questionable Knee

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.