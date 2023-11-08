The Brooklyn Nets (3-4) will host the Los Angeles Clippers (3-3) after losing three straight home games.

Nets vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES, KTLA

Nets vs Clippers Additional Info

Nets Stats Insights

The Nets' 48.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Clippers have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).

This season, Brooklyn has a 2-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.6% from the field.

The Clippers are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 19th.

The Nets score an average of 117.6 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 109.5 the Clippers give up.

Brooklyn has put together a 1-4 record in games it scores more than 109.5 points.

Nets Home & Away Comparison

The Nets put up fewer points at home (113.0 per game) than away (113.7) last season.

At home, the Nets gave up 110.0 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than they allowed away (115.0).

Beyond the arc, the Nets drained fewer trifectas away (12.5 per game) than at home (13.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (37.4%) than at home (38.2%) as well.

Nets Injuries