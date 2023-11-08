How to Watch the Nets vs. Clippers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Brooklyn Nets (3-4) will host the Los Angeles Clippers (3-3) after losing three straight home games.
Nets vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES, KTLA
Nets vs Clippers Additional Info
Nets Stats Insights
- The Nets' 48.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Clippers have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).
- This season, Brooklyn has a 2-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.6% from the field.
- The Clippers are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 19th.
- The Nets score an average of 117.6 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 109.5 the Clippers give up.
- Brooklyn has put together a 1-4 record in games it scores more than 109.5 points.
Nets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nets put up fewer points at home (113.0 per game) than away (113.7) last season.
- At home, the Nets gave up 110.0 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than they allowed away (115.0).
- Beyond the arc, the Nets drained fewer trifectas away (12.5 per game) than at home (13.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (37.4%) than at home (38.2%) as well.
Nets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Ben Simmons
|Questionable
|Hip
|Nicolas Claxton
|Out
|Ankle
|Cameron Johnson
|Questionable
|Calf
|Lonnie Walker IV
|Questionable
|Knee
