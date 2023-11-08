Top Player Prop Bets for Nets vs. Clippers on November 8, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Paul George, Cameron Thomas and others in the Los Angeles Clippers-Brooklyn Nets matchup at Barclays Center on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.
Nets vs. Clippers Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: YES and KTLA
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets
Cameron Thomas Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|25.5 (Over: -114)
|3.5 (Over: -143)
|2.5 (Over: +142)
- The 33.0 points Thomas scores per game are 7.5 more than his over/under on Wednesday.
- He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 3.5).
- Thomas has knocked down 1.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).
Ben Simmons Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|7.5 (Over: -102)
|9.5 (Over: -104)
|6.5 (Over: +116)
- The 7.5 points prop bet set for Ben Simmons on Wednesday is 0.8 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (8.3).
- He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (10.0) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (9.5).
- Simmons has averaged 8.3 assists per game this season, 1.8 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (6.5).
Mikal Bridges Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (Over: -106)
|4.5 (Over: -111)
|3.5 (Over: +122)
|2.5 (Over: +138)
- Mikal Bridges' 20.7-point scoring average is 1.8 less than Wednesday's over/under.
- He averages 1.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 4.5.
- Bridges' assists average -- 3.7 -- is 0.2 higher than Wednesday's prop bet (3.5).
- He 1.3 made three-pointers average is 1.2 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.
NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers
Paul George Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|20.5 (Over: -114)
|5.5 (Over: -111)
|2.5 (Over: -169)
|2.5 (Over: -108)
- The 20.5 points prop bet set for George on Wednesday is 6.8 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (27.3).
- He has averaged 1.8 less rebounds per game (3.7) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (5.5).
- George has averaged 4.0 assists per game, 1.5 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (2.5).
- George has made 3.0 three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).
Kawhi Leonard Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|7.5 (Over: -102)
|9.5 (Over: -104)
|6.5 (Over: +116)
- Wednesday's over/under for Kawhi Leonard is 21.5. That's 1.5 less than his season average.
- His rebounding average -- 5.7 per game -- is 0.8 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (6.5).
- Leonard's assists average -- 5.0 -- is 1.5 higher than Wednesday's prop bet (3.5).
- He has made 4.0 three-pointers per game, 1.5 more than his prop bet total on Wednesday (2.5).
