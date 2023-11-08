Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Paul George, Cameron Thomas and others in the Los Angeles Clippers-Brooklyn Nets matchup at Barclays Center on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Nets vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and KTLA

YES and KTLA Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nets vs Clippers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Cameron Thomas Props

PTS REB 3PM 25.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -143) 2.5 (Over: +142)

The 33.0 points Thomas scores per game are 7.5 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 3.5).

Thomas has knocked down 1.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Get Thomas gear at Fanatics!

Ben Simmons Props

PTS REB AST 7.5 (Over: -102) 9.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: +116)

The 7.5 points prop bet set for Ben Simmons on Wednesday is 0.8 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (8.3).

He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (10.0) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (9.5).

Simmons has averaged 8.3 assists per game this season, 1.8 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (6.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: +122) 2.5 (Over: +138)

Mikal Bridges' 20.7-point scoring average is 1.8 less than Wednesday's over/under.

He averages 1.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 4.5.

Bridges' assists average -- 3.7 -- is 0.2 higher than Wednesday's prop bet (3.5).

He 1.3 made three-pointers average is 1.2 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers

Paul George Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -169) 2.5 (Over: -108)

The 20.5 points prop bet set for George on Wednesday is 6.8 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (27.3).

He has averaged 1.8 less rebounds per game (3.7) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (5.5).

George has averaged 4.0 assists per game, 1.5 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (2.5).

George has made 3.0 three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Kawhi Leonard Props

PTS REB AST 7.5 (Over: -102) 9.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: +116)

Wednesday's over/under for Kawhi Leonard is 21.5. That's 1.5 less than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 5.7 per game -- is 0.8 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (6.5).

Leonard's assists average -- 5.0 -- is 1.5 higher than Wednesday's prop bet (3.5).

He has made 4.0 three-pointers per game, 1.5 more than his prop bet total on Wednesday (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.