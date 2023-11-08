There are plenty of exciting matchups on the Week 11 college football schedule, including the Pittsburgh Panthers taking on the Syracuse Orange that is a must-watch for football fans in New York.

College Football Games to Watch in New York on TV This Week

Ohio Bobcats at Buffalo Bulls

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Tuesday, November 7

Tuesday, November 7 Venue: UB Stadium

UB Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Ohio (-7)

Wagner Seahawks at LIU Post Pioneers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium

Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium TV Channel: NEC Front Row

Holy Cross Crusaders at Army Black Knights

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Michie Stadium

Michie Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fordham Rams at Lafayette Leopards

Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Fisher Stadium

Fisher Stadium TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

Brown Bears at Columbia Lions

Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium

Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

Albany (NY) Great Danes at Stony Brook Seawolves

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium

Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

Marist Red Foxes at Dayton Flyers

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Welcome Stadium

Welcome Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Colgate Raiders

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Crown Field at Andy Kerr Stadium

Crown Field at Andy Kerr Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Cornell Big Red at Dartmouth Big Green

Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Memorial Field

Memorial Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Syracuse Orange

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Pittsburgh (-2.5)

