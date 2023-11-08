There are plenty of exciting matchups on the Week 11 college football schedule, including the Pittsburgh Panthers taking on the Syracuse Orange that is a must-watch for football fans in New York.

College Football Games to Watch in New York on TV This Week

Ohio Bobcats at Buffalo Bulls

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Tuesday, November 7
  • Venue: UB Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Ohio (-7)

Wagner Seahawks at LIU Post Pioneers

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium
  • TV Channel: NEC Front Row

Holy Cross Crusaders at Army Black Knights

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: Michie Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Fubo

Fordham Rams at Lafayette Leopards

  • Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: Fisher Stadium
  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

Brown Bears at Columbia Lions

  • Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium
  • TV Channel: SportsNet NY
  • Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

Albany (NY) Great Danes at Stony Brook Seawolves

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium
  • TV Channel: FloSports

Marist Red Foxes at Dayton Flyers

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: Welcome Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Colgate Raiders

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: Crown Field at Andy Kerr Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Cornell Big Red at Dartmouth Big Green

  • Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: Memorial Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Syracuse Orange

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Pittsburgh (-2.5)

