Week 11 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in New York
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:59 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There are plenty of exciting matchups on the Week 11 college football schedule, including the Pittsburgh Panthers taking on the Syracuse Orange that is a must-watch for football fans in New York.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in New York on TV This Week
Ohio Bobcats at Buffalo Bulls
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Tuesday, November 7
- Venue: UB Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Ohio (-7)
Wagner Seahawks at LIU Post Pioneers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
Holy Cross Crusaders at Army Black Knights
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Michie Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
Fordham Rams at Lafayette Leopards
- Time: 12:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Fisher Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+
Brown Bears at Columbia Lions
- Time: 12:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet NY
- Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+
Albany (NY) Great Danes at Stony Brook Seawolves
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
Marist Red Foxes at Dayton Flyers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Welcome Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Colgate Raiders
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Crown Field at Andy Kerr Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Cornell Big Red at Dartmouth Big Green
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Memorial Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Syracuse Orange
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Pittsburgh (-2.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.