Wednesday's game at Gallagher Center has the Niagara Purple Eagles (0-0) taking on the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (0-0) at 6:00 PM ET (on November 8). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 69-56 win as our model heavily favors Niagara.

The Purple Eagles went 18-13 last season.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Niagara vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Niagara vs. Saint Bonaventure Score Prediction

Prediction: Niagara 69, Saint Bonaventure 56

Other MAAC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Niagara Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Purple Eagles had a +17 scoring differential last season, putting up 65.8 points per game (163rd in college basketball) and allowing 65.2 (201st in college basketball).

In conference action last year, Niagara scored more points per game (69.4) than its overall average (65.8).

At home, the Purple Eagles put up 2.3 more points per game last season (67.3) than they did when playing on the road (65).

Niagara allowed 64.6 points per game in home games. In road games, it allowed 64.3.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.