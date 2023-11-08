How to Watch the Niagara vs. Saint Bonaventure Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Niagara Purple Eagles will begin their 2023-24 campaign against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.
Niagara Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Niagara vs. Saint Bonaventure 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Bonnies scored an average of 52 points per game last year, 13.2 fewer points than the 65.2 the Purple Eagles allowed.
- When Saint Bonaventure gave up fewer than 65.8 points last season, it went 6-10.
- Last year, the Purple Eagles put up just 1.7 fewer points per game (65.8) than the Bonnies gave up (67.5).
- When Niagara totaled more than 67.5 points last season, it went 9-2.
Niagara Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|-
|Gallagher Center
|11/11/2023
|Duquesne
|-
|Gallagher Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Buffalo
|-
|Alumni Arena
