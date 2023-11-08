The Niagara Purple Eagles will begin their 2023-24 campaign against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Niagara Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Niagara vs. Saint Bonaventure 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Bonnies scored an average of 52 points per game last year, 13.2 fewer points than the 65.2 the Purple Eagles allowed.
  • When Saint Bonaventure gave up fewer than 65.8 points last season, it went 6-10.
  • Last year, the Purple Eagles put up just 1.7 fewer points per game (65.8) than the Bonnies gave up (67.5).
  • When Niagara totaled more than 67.5 points last season, it went 9-2.

Niagara Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 Saint Bonaventure - Gallagher Center
11/11/2023 Duquesne - Gallagher Center
11/14/2023 @ Buffalo - Alumni Arena

