The Niagara Purple Eagles will begin their 2023-24 campaign against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Niagara Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York TV: ESPN+

Niagara vs. Saint Bonaventure 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bonnies scored an average of 52 points per game last year, 13.2 fewer points than the 65.2 the Purple Eagles allowed.

When Saint Bonaventure gave up fewer than 65.8 points last season, it went 6-10.

Last year, the Purple Eagles put up just 1.7 fewer points per game (65.8) than the Bonnies gave up (67.5).

When Niagara totaled more than 67.5 points last season, it went 9-2.

Niagara Schedule