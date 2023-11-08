Quentin Grimes and his New York Knicks teammates will take the court versus the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 111-97 win against the Clippers, Grimes put up three points.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Grimes, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Quentin Grimes Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (-115)

Over 7.5 (-115) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-111)

Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Spurs were the worst in the league last season, conceding 123.1 points per contest.

Allowing 45 rebounds per game last season, the Spurs were 26th in the league in that category.

Conceding an average of 26.8 assists last season, the Spurs were the 29th-ranked team in the league.

Allowing 12.6 made three-pointers per contest last year, the Spurs were 22nd in the NBA in that category.

Quentin Grimes vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/4/2023 37 14 2 1 3 0 2 12/29/2022 37 9 4 0 1 0 2

