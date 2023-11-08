RJ Barrett plus his New York Knicks teammates match up versus the San Antonio Spurs at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game, a 111-97 win against the Clippers, Barrett put up 26 points, six rebounds and four assists.

In this piece we'll examine Barrett's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-122)

Over 18.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-147)

Over 3.5 (-147) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-161)

Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Spurs gave up 123.1 points per contest last season, worst in the NBA.

The Spurs conceded 45 rebounds on average last season, 26th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Spurs allowed 26.8 per contest last year, ranking them 29th in the league.

Defensively, the Spurs gave up 12.6 made three-pointers per game last year, 22nd in the NBA.

