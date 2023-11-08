Wednesday's contest between the Niagara Purple Eagles (0-0) and the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (0-0) at Gallagher Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-56 and heavily favors Niagara to take home the win. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on November 8.

The Bonnies went 6-26 a season ago.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Niagara Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York

Saint Bonaventure vs. Niagara Score Prediction

Prediction: Niagara 69, Saint Bonaventure 56

Saint Bonaventure Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bonnies' -494 scoring differential last season (outscored by 15.5 points per game) was a result of scoring 52.0 points per game (352nd in college basketball) while giving up 67.5 per outing (262nd in college basketball).

Saint Bonaventure scored fewer points in conference action (51.6 per game) than overall (52.0).

The Bonnies scored more points at home (55.1 per game) than on the road (48.4) last season.

In 2022-23, Saint Bonaventure allowed 3.0 fewer points per game at home (65.7) than away (68.7).

