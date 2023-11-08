The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies battle the Niagara Purple Eagles at Gallagher Center on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 6:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Saint Bonaventure Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York

Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Saint Bonaventure vs. Niagara 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bonnies scored 13.2 fewer points per game last year (52.0) than the Purple Eagles gave up (65.2).

Saint Bonaventure went 6-10 last season when allowing fewer than 65.8 points.

Last year, the Purple Eagles averaged 65.8 points per game, just 1.7 fewer points than the 67.5 the Bonnies allowed.

Niagara had a 9-2 record last season when putting up more than 67.5 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saint Bonaventure Schedule