Spencer Dinwiddie's Brooklyn Nets take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In a 129-125 loss to the Bucks (his most recent game) Dinwiddie posted three points.

Below, we dig into Dinwiddie's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Spencer Dinwiddie Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-114)

Over 12.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+126)

Over 3.5 (+126) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-104)

Over 5.5 (-104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-179)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Clippers were 12th in the league last season, allowing 113.1 points per contest.

Conceding 43.1 rebounds per game last season, the Clippers were 13th in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Clippers were ranked 10th in the league defensively last year, giving up 25.0 per contest.

Allowing 12.2 made three-pointers per contest last year, the Clippers were 12th in the league in that category.

Spencer Dinwiddie vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/22/2023 36 21 4 5 1 0 0 1/10/2023 40 13 4 5 3 2 1 11/15/2022 41 16 3 6 2 0 2

