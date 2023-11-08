The Canisius Golden Griffins (0-0) play the Syracuse Orange (1-0) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Syracuse vs. Canisius Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York TV: ACC Network Extra

Syracuse Stats Insights

The Orange made 46.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.3 percentage points lower than the Golden Griffins allowed to their opponents (46.7%).

Syracuse had a 13-6 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.7% from the field.

The Golden Griffins ranked 251st in rebounding in college basketball, the Orange finished 192nd.

Last year, the Orange scored only 1.8 more points per game (74.1) than the Golden Griffins allowed (72.3).

Syracuse had a 14-5 record last season when putting up more than 72.3 points.

Syracuse Home & Away Comparison

At home last year, Syracuse averaged 5.8 more points per game (76.5) than it did when playing on the road (70.7).

The Orange ceded 71 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 75.5 on the road.

Syracuse sunk 6.1 treys per game with a 35.4% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 1.2% points worse than it averaged away from home (6.2, 36.6%).

