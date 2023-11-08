The Canisius Golden Griffins (0-0) play the Syracuse Orange (1-0) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Syracuse vs. Canisius Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Syracuse Stats Insights

  • The Orange made 46.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.3 percentage points lower than the Golden Griffins allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
  • Syracuse had a 13-6 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.7% from the field.
  • The Golden Griffins ranked 251st in rebounding in college basketball, the Orange finished 192nd.
  • Last year, the Orange scored only 1.8 more points per game (74.1) than the Golden Griffins allowed (72.3).
  • Syracuse had a 14-5 record last season when putting up more than 72.3 points.

Syracuse Home & Away Comparison

  • At home last year, Syracuse averaged 5.8 more points per game (76.5) than it did when playing on the road (70.7).
  • The Orange ceded 71 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 75.5 on the road.
  • Syracuse sunk 6.1 treys per game with a 35.4% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 1.2% points worse than it averaged away from home (6.2, 36.6%).

Syracuse Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 New Hampshire W 83-72 JMA Wireless Dome
11/8/2023 Canisius - JMA Wireless Dome
11/14/2023 Colgate - JMA Wireless Dome
11/20/2023 Tennessee - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

