How to Watch Syracuse vs. Canisius on TV or Live Stream - November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Canisius Golden Griffins (0-0) play the Syracuse Orange (1-0) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Syracuse vs. Canisius Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Syracuse Stats Insights
- The Orange made 46.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.3 percentage points lower than the Golden Griffins allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
- Syracuse had a 13-6 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.7% from the field.
- The Golden Griffins ranked 251st in rebounding in college basketball, the Orange finished 192nd.
- Last year, the Orange scored only 1.8 more points per game (74.1) than the Golden Griffins allowed (72.3).
- Syracuse had a 14-5 record last season when putting up more than 72.3 points.
Syracuse Home & Away Comparison
- At home last year, Syracuse averaged 5.8 more points per game (76.5) than it did when playing on the road (70.7).
- The Orange ceded 71 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 75.5 on the road.
- Syracuse sunk 6.1 treys per game with a 35.4% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 1.2% points worse than it averaged away from home (6.2, 36.6%).
Syracuse Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|New Hampshire
|W 83-72
|JMA Wireless Dome
|11/8/2023
|Canisius
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
|11/14/2023
|Colgate
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
|11/20/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
